Veteran actor Anupam Kher has proved his acting mettle over the years in many films and television shows. Along with being known for his acting prowess in the industry, he is also known for his funny conversations and witty remarks on social media. In fact, Anupam Kher is quite a sensation on his Instagram profile too, his international travel tales, slice of life comments, and many drool-worthy food posts keep us thoroughly entertained. If you follow Anupam Kher on social media, you must have noticed his love for family is pretty prominent, especially his mother! So when Anupam Kher came back home after a month-long shoot, we were expecting his mother to welcome him just the way she did! Like any other Indian parent, his mother starts cribbing about how Anupam has lost weight and is not eating right. To which Anupam Kher replies "Paratha kha raha hun mummy, aapko kyun mein patla lagta hun? (I am having Paratha, how am I thin to you?)"











Anupam captioned the video, "Met Mom after a month. She immediately called me Sukda (very thin). Made unbelievable faces! Then added that I look like a Hoggard. Kashmiri word for dried fish.", he further added, "It is impossible to have a dull moment when she is around!!" Their funny banter goes on for a while, and finally ends as the mother-son duo share the paratha together, Adorable, isn't it? Look at the video here:

Anupam Kher has been away from home for quite a long time now, and his love for home-cooked food is relatable to all of us. However, his time away from home was no less than an extraordinary gastronomic vacation. From having authentic Indian delicacies on the streets of New York to enjoying steaming hot momo's in Nepal, the past few months have been deliciously eventful for Anupam Kher to say the least.









