What do we associate the most with the word 'healthy'? The most common answer will be something that keeps us physically fit and energetic. But what about our minds and souls?! We also need to take equal care of our emotional and mental health for overall wellbeing. And Anushka Sharma believes it to the core. On multiple occasions, we have seen the actor speaking about peace and happiness for mental wellbeing. The question here is - how do we achieve that? Some say with a healthy lifestyle, some believe it comes with work-life balance, and then there are some who think it comes with good food. Anushka Sharma surely is of the third kind. Don't believe us? We suggest, check out her Insta-story and decide for yourself.





One of the most candid celebrities, Anushka Sharma enjoys 59.3million followers on Instagram. She keeps them updated with different posts and stories, featuring her everyday life. In her latest Insta-story, we saw her speaking about the "healthy treat" she enjoyed while relaxing in a park. It was a boxful of decadent desserts. It included choco muffin, pastry, strawberry cake et al. "Healthy treats in the park," she captioned the picture with an emoji. Take a look:





Photo Credit: Instagram

Wondering why these calorie-loaded treats are considered healthy? While none of these food items might be healthy for health, they surely are super healthy for our minds! And we believe, a fit celebrity like Anushka Sharma can cheat once in a while to satisfy her soul. Don't you agree to it? Do let us know in the comments below.





On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently working on her upcoming project 'Chakda Xpress' - a biopic on former Indian woman cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. Anushka, who is playing the lead in the movie, will also be producing the film. It is all set for an OTT released in 2023.