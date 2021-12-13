Anushka Sharma has had a very exciting and happening one year. She and husband Virat Kohli became proud parents to their adorable daughter Vamika in February. The power couple have now completed four years of togetherness. Anushka Sharma has also recently marked the milestone of 13 years of being in the Bollywood industry. She had made her debut with the film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and now dons many roles including that of a producer. Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share an Instagram story of a delicious sweet treat that got her in the mood for Christmas. Take a look:

Anushka Sharma shared this delicious cake.

"Starting to feel like Christmas. Thanks Julian Colston," wrote Anushka Sharma in the story. In the picture that she shared; we could see a delicious plum cake. The wholesome cake was topped with a white chocolate ganache and decorated with holly leaves and berries in trademark Christmas style. She had cut a slice of the yummy Christmas cake for herself and it looked absolutely ready to dig in!





We would love to see more of Anushka Sharma's foodie winter diaries! Those who follow Anushka Sharma closely would know that she is quite passionate about good food. She may allow herself a few indulgences every now and then, but at most other times, she is into eating healthy and nutritious food. Recently, she posted a picture of a healthy breakfast that she ate. Anushka Sharma's breakfast was served in a jar and comprised chia seeds, fruits combined with overnight oats and milk. Take a look:

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She will also be collaborating with a popular OTT platform, but the official details of the project are yet to be announced.