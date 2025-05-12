Archana Puran Singh never shies away from showing off her foodie side. She regularly shares her foodie updates on social media. Recently, the veteran actress celebrated Mother's Day with her sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan. The duo shared a joint post on Instagram, which featured them arranging breakfast for their mother. They surprised Archana with a box of assorted pastries, which included a serving each of pain au chocolat, cinnamon roll, almond croissant and a chocolate croissant. We could also see a pot of coffee on the table. Next, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan presented Archana with her favourite mangoes, picked from their garden. In the end, Archana hugged both of her sons and thanked them for the surprise. The side note read, "Best maa in the world."

Also Read: Inside Kajol's Delicious Mother's Day Celebration With Her Mom And Mother-In-Law

Watch the full video here:

Also Read: Hilarious Copycat Brand 'D'manoj Pizza' Goes Viral, Domino's Reacts

Earlier this year, Archana Puran Singh enjoyed a day out in Mumbai with her husband, Parmeet Sethi. The actress shared glimpses from their foodie date on Instagram. In the long caption, Archana recalled her memories of staying in South Mumbai when she was an aspiring actor. She talked about her favourite restaurants in the area as well as a few beloved aspects of city life. Archana revealed that two of her favourite haunts in South Mumbai were Shamiana at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and Samarkand at The Oberoi. While Samarkand was later replaced by luxury shops, she noted that "Shamiana is still very much present in all its iconic glory, albeit somewhat modified in the name and game of modernisation."

In the attached pictures, Archana and Parmeet were seen enjoying a lavish meal at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. The "delicious, piping hot food" included delicacies such as chhaunka palak, dal fry, lacchha parathas, and a non-vegetarian pulao. Take a look:

We are eagerly looking forward to Archana Puran Singh's next foodie update.