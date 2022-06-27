Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are making waves on social media with regular updates from their Paris trip. The duo is vacationing in 'the city of love' to celebrate Arjun Kapoor's birthday who turned 37 yesterday (June 26). The city seemed to have brought out the romantics in both of them. From clicking pictures with Eiffel Tower in the background to feeding each other delicious foods, they both are keeping up their 'touristy' vibe high.





On the special occasion of Arjun Kapoor's birthday, both of them decided to ditch their diet routine and dig into the classic fast-food combo that is loved by the entire world. It's not difficult to guess - burger and French fries. The two made this simple, common meal look like a fancy birthday-special feast with their fun and lovely pictures in Coco Paris restaurant. Both of them chose this popular combo meal for Arjun's birthday brunch and posted many pictures and videos too.





Malaika shared the carousel post and wrote in the caption: "Sunday hai aur birthday bhi hai... brunch tho Banta hai." (It's Sunday and birthday, so brunch is a must). On the table, we could also see some crispy breads and creamy dips. Both of them were twinning in white, and that's why Malaika also added the hashtag - "#whiteseries".





Malaika and Arjun also posted pictures of the birthday indulgence on Instagram stories. While chomping away a bowl of fries, Malaika wrote, "When in Paris, fries before guys." And digging into a hefty burger, Arjun defended himself by writing, "Aaj toh banta hai boss (Today I can, boss).

Before this tempting burger and fries birthday brunch, Malaika and Arjun also had their fill of desserts at Palais De Tokyo, a modern art museum. Arjun Kapoor posted a picture of two kinds of desserts, one was chocolate fudge topped with berries and the other was a mille-feuille. Read all about it here.





Malaika Arora had also shared a birthday post on Instagram wishing Arjun Kapoor. The post featured a video of her offering Arjun a bite of what looked like a dessert (maybe, the birthday cake) which Arjun wolfed down happily.





We are excited to see both Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor on their unabashed food orgy in Paris. We can't wait to see what they'll be indulging in next.