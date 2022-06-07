Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor loves food and his social media is proof of that. He enjoys 13.3 million followers on Instagram whom he keeps entertained with all his food stories. Every now and then we find him having delicious pastas, omelettes, smoothies and more. Besides, we also get sneak peeks into his indulgent meal dates with partner Malaika Arora. But this time, it was a bit different. On Monday, Arjun enjoyed a meal date with himself - and shared a glimpse of the same.





Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a post featuring what his Monday looked like; and we must say, it left us slurping! According to his Insta-post, Arjun enjoyed a plateful of momos with red hot chutney by the side, while relaxing on his couch. Sounds just perfect; isn't it? "Your Monday is full of weekend fomo, and I am busy enjoying my momo. We are not the same, bro," he captioned the post. Take a look:





But the story didn't end here. Arjun went on to his Insta-stories to post a picture saying, "That sauce was way spicier than I imagined!" Alongside, he started a poll asking people, "What's the spiciest sauce u recommend for my next bout of momo." Take a look.





Photo Credit: Instagram

In no time, recommendations started pouring in and Arjun shared it all with quirky replies. A person recommended, "Sauce made by Malaika Ma'am", to which Arjun replied, "Please ask her to make for me when I get home...she's busy enjoying travelling and taking Insta-worthy pics. But maybe this comment with convince her."

Photo Credit: Instagram

The next recommendation was absolutely exotic; and no points for guessing, it came from Arjun Kapoor's cousin and skilled chef Rhea Kapoor. Take a look:

Photo Credit: Instagram

All these talks about momos and sauces has left us craving for some. If you are on the same boat, then we have a surprise for you. Here we bring the classic chicken momo recipe that you can try making at home. And how can we forget about the sauce?! Click here for delicious momo sauce recipe.





Now, prepare it at home and enjoy a delicious meal, Arjun Kapoor-style!









