The Maldives seems to be the most preferred holiday destination for many Bollywood celebrities this year. After all, who doesn't love white sandy shores and crystal-clear lagoons? Add to that, some much-needed quietude that film stars often seek for that perfect break from their hectic work schedule. Currently enjoying in the island nation are lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan, and their Maldivian vacay has to do much more than just the picturesque location. Being the passionate foodie that he is, Arjun Kapoor can't stay away from good food even while travelling.





On Instagram Stories, he has shared a picture of an evidently delicious meal that got us drooling.





The first thing that caught our eyes in the photo was a great-looking burger with some French fries on the side. But that wasn't all. We also saw a plate of dumplings and besides that, what seemed to be a rice dish served with salad and fried wafers. Arjun called the meal “Delicious” and tagging his trainer Drew Neal, he wrote, “I didn't eat any of this btw” followed by emojis that clearly called his own bluff. Take a look here:

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor had shared a food picture with an interesting caption. Well, it was expected from a foodie like him. He showed fans a dish made with bread and wrote, “Let's break bread. Literally”. The common phrase ‘to break bread' means having a meaningful conversation with someone over food. However, we like how Arjun gave it a twist. Take a look at it here.

Seeing Arjun Kapoor enjoy a variety of food items is not new for fans. He often posts pictures of his gastronomic indulgences. A few days ago, he had posted a picture wherein we saw him seated before a lavish spread laid out by his cousin Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani for Thanksgiving. That day, he had maple-glazed ham and confit garlic mash. There were also baked mud crabs, macaroni and cheese pasta. Click here to find out more about it.





Arjun Kapoor's way of beating mid-week blues starts and ends with delicious food. A few months ago, he had shared a picture of his platter on Instagram Stories in the middle of the week. That day, he enjoyed baked chicken breast made by his chef Akshay Arora. Accompanying the exotic dish was a preparation of spiced rice with an omelette on top of it. See Arjun Kapoor raise our midweek cravings here.





Guess we owe thanks to Arjun Kapoor for giving us some good ideas for our weekend indulgence.