Arjun Kapoor's Insta Post For Mango Season Takes Hilarious Dig On This Actress!

Arjun Kapoor's mango-diaries featured this Bollywood diva.

Highlights Arjun Kapoor posted the picture of a mango with a hilarious caption

The caption took a dig at a reknown Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif

Take a look at the post on Instagram

Mango season is officially here, with a number of varieties available all over the country. Mango lovers rejoice and savour the sweet, juicy summer delight in many recipes. Arjun Kapoor is also one self-confessed mango-lover as he has a soft corner for the king of fruits. He took to Instagram to dedicate an entire post to the much-loved mango, and also wrote a hilarious caption to go with it. Take a look at his post:





(Also Read: Arjun Kapoor's Lunch Is All Things Wholesome And Comforting)





"Hello friends, mango season is here... aur aam dekh ke yaad aaya... @katrinakaif, would you like a SLICE ? #Mango #Summer #AamKiBaat," he wrote in the caption of the post. The reference to Katrina Kaif in the context of 'Slice' was that she has been the brand ambassador for a mango juice brand. Arjun Kapoor poked fun at the actress, asking her if she would like a slice of the mango picture that he posted! "Yes pl I would like a few slices," wrote back Katrina Kaif to much laughter on Instagram.





Arjun Kapoor has been trying his hand at baking and cooking occasionally at home while in quarantine. Take a look another one of his hilarious Instagram posts:





(Also Read: Arjun Kapoor Learned Cooking for His Upcoming Movie)





"I'm sure Maximus the real Gunda sang this song in his head cause it's the first time he's seen me the Fake Baker attempt anything in the kitchen !!! PS - (his hips really don't lie)," wrote Arjun Kapoor sharing a cute video of himself in the kitchen with his pet dog. We hope to see more such glimpses of the actor's foodie side!







