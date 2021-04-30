Arjun Kapoor is one of the biggest foodies of Bollywood. Whether it's indulging in some flavourful tikkas on vacation or sweating it out in the gym for a well-deserved post-workout meal - Arjun Kapoor is as obsessed with food as we are. He recently made an appearance on Discovery Plus India's show 'Star Vs Food', after celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar. The actor tried his hands at making flavourful Laal Maas and toothsome Chapli Kebabs for his uncle Sanjay Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor. Take a look at a snippet from the episode:

Arjun Kapoor admitted in the video how he was a foodie and now he would be learning how to cook. He tried his hands at making the decadent dishes under the guidance of Chef Gulaam Gouse Dewani from The Butler & The Bay Leaf. "The trickiest thing about today's cooking is the fact that I have to enjoy myself while learning something new and that's not always easy," said Arjun Kapoor.

Along with the grueling cooking session, Arjun Kapoor spoke about his childhood and how his attachment to food stemmed from a need for comfort. Referring to his parents separation, he said, "I looked at food for comfort. I got caught up in the way I felt emotionally.. so I started eating." Arjun Kapoor knew it was time to stop when he weighed 150kgs at the mere age of 16. This started causing him other health issues as well, which is when he moved towards maintaining a healthier lifestyle.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. He also made a guest appearance in the Netflix original production 'The Secret Lives of Bollywood Wives." He is currently working towards his next films 'Sardar Ka Grandson', as well as 'Ek Villain Returns' and 'Bhoot Police'.