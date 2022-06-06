Are you someone who likes to start their week on a healthy note? While we all like to indulge in our favourite cheat meals occasionally, it is important to get back on track in order to maintain a healthy diet routine. Arjun Kapoor and his love for fitness and healthy food is something we are all aware of by now. The actor often shares glimpses of his diet routine, body transformation and cheat meals on social media, and keeps us hooked through his interesting stories and posts. His recent breakfast meal will only motivate you to eat healthy. His week started on a healthy note as he relished a delicious omelette. A photo that he shared on Instagram stories shows an appetising omelette garnished with some fresh coriander leaves.





In the story, he tagged his Chef Akshay Arora who often treats him with mouth-watering dishes. Arjun Kapoor also added the song 'Ande Ka Phanda' (by Pratik Joseph), Nainital as the location, and time of 07:05 to the story. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming movie, 'The LadyKiller', in Nainital. Take a look at his story here:



We are sure Arjun Kapoor's healthy start to the week has left you motivated. Well, you don't need to worry. You too can try out some interesting omelette recipes in your home. From masala omelette to cheese omelette, here's a list of suggestions for you.



Here Are 5 Omelette Recipes For Wholesome Breakfast:

1.Masala Omelette

A spicy combination of eggs, onions, tomatoes and flavourful spices. Masala omelette is an ideal breakfast option to relish along with a slice of bread and butter on top.







2. Cheese Omelette





Who doesn't love cheese? This recipe is for all the cheese lovers out there! Just sprinkle a generous amount of cheese while making your omelette and fold it over. It's that simple.







3. Desi Style Fluffy Omelette





You can make this desi style fluffy omelette just by adding one ingredient to your regular omelette recipe. Just add a pinch of baking soda after whisking the eggs, red chilli powder, pepper, salt and vegetables of your choice.







4. Iranian Omelette





If you want your omelette with a multitude of flavours, then this recipe is just for you! All you need is some garlic, onions, tomatoes and some flavourful spices to create a delicious tomato base to crack some eggs on.







5. Mediterranean Omelette





This omelette is made with the goodness of spinach, onions, olives and oregano. It is the perfect breakfast option if you are looking for something experimental.











Now that you know how Arjun Kapoor likes to start his week, do try out these wholesome breakfast options and kick-start your fitness journey!