Armaan Jain's Birthday Featured Breakfast By The Pool And A Beautiful Cake By Candlelight (See Pics)

Armaan Jain is on vacation in the Maldives with wife Anissa Malhotra. The newly married couple have been treating fans and followers with pictures from their beach holiday. Wishes poured in for the actor from a number of celebrities, including his actor cousin sisters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. He chose to celebrate the day with his wife in the Maldives. Apart from the picturesque location, what caught our attention was Armaan Jain's celebrations featuring some delicious and amazing food. Take a look at the pictures shared by Anissa Malhotra.





Anissa Malhotra and Armaan Jain celebrating the latter's birthday in Maldives.





In the first picture, Anissa and Armaan were sharing a breakfast for two seated by the poolside. Their breakfast tray was beautifully decorated with flowers and went perfectly with the stunning blue background. The duo dined on waffles and other delicious breakfast delights with the vivid blue surrounding them from all four sides. There was also a click of Armaan Jain's birthday cake, which was a chocolate truffle flavoured cake with the words, "Happy 30th Armaan," written on the side in chocolate. The decadent cake was covered with fresh strawberries and edible flowers which made it look even more stunning and visually appealing.





Interestingly, Armaan Jain's younger brother Aadar Jain is also holidaying in the Maldives with rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria. Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra had tied the knot in February 2020 in Mumbai. The wedding was a star-studded event; the talk of tinsel town and attended by some of the biggest celebrities in the industry today. This is reportedly the couple's first vacation after their wedding.







