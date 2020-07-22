Armaan Malik's 25th Birthday Cake Is Giving Us Serious Lockdown Birthday Goals

Armaan Malik celebrated his 25th birthday in lockdown with two delicious cakes.

Indian singing sensation Armaan Malik has created waves across the globe with his incredible talent. His mesmerising voice and incredible music composition talent is something everyone is well aware of. Armaan Malik's recently released track 'Next 2 Me' has also been ranked number one on Billboard's inaugural Top Trailer U.S. and global charts. As the talented singer clocked in his 25th birthday while in lockdown, he made sure that these testing times don't dampen the mood of the momentous occasion. Take a look at the post he shared on his birthday.





Armaan Malik summed up his feelings for his 25th birthday in a single sentence, which resonated with everyone celebrating their birthday in the lockdown period. "Never thought I'd be having my birthday in lockdown, I had big plans for turning 25 and thought things would ease out by July but of course we all know how that went. Nevertheless, extremely grateful to be with my loved ones today and for all the love I get from you all," wrote Armaan Malik in the caption of the post.





With the post and his caption, the Indian singer-songwriter also shared some pictures of his delicious-looking birthday cakes. Armaan Malik rang in his 25th birthday with not one but two splendid birthday cakes. One cake was apparently a white forest cake, with layers and layers of creamy vanilla goodness. The other one was rather interestingly and uniquely shaped in the form of a mic, and also had musical notes decorating it on either side. How apt the design was, right? We think the cakes would have tasted just as good as they looked!





Armaan Malik's fans and followers poured in their wishes to the birthday boy. Music industry bigwigs of India such as Shreya Ghoshal, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi, and more also wished Armaan Malik a very happy birthday. Here's to seeing more of his birthday celebrations and foodie sojourns soon!







