  Singer Ellie Goulding Reveals Weight Loss Diet Secrets; Admits To Fasting For Up To 40 Hours!

Singer Ellie Goulding Reveals Weight Loss Diet Secrets; Admits To Fasting For Up To 40 Hours!

If you have been wondering what miracle diet helped Ellie Goulding lose so much weight and got her into great shape, the singer herself revealed all about her dramatic diet. Gear up, because you're in for some shock!

Neha Grover  |  Updated: May 18, 2020 18:27 IST

Highlights
  • Ellie Goulding spilled the beans on her dramatic weight loss diet.
  • The singer even admitted to fasting for up to 40 days.
  • She also claimed that her diet approach was approved by her doctors.

Ellie Goulding has won ours hearts with her melodious voice, which gave us hits like 'Love Me Like You Do'. While her singing career scaled new heights over the past for years, her weight loss journey too has been inspirational. If you have been wondering what miracle diet helped Ellie Goulding lose so much weight and got her into great shape, the singer herself revealed all about her dramatic diet. Gear up, because you're in for some shock!

Ellie Goulding revealed that sometimes she only has water and other fluid drinks for almost two days in a row! She clarified that it helps reduce inflammation and bloating.

However, Ellie also cautioned that her unique diet approach has been specifically approved by her doctors. "I do it very safely by having a purposefully nutritious food the day before and after. On the fast day, I drink high-grade electrolytes and a lot of water (plus teas and coffee), said Ellie Goulding while talking to The Sunday Mirror newspaper.

I built my way up to 40-hour fasts over time (started with 12). Fasting from time to time is a great way to give your digestive system a break. It helps control blood sugar and helps fight inflammation - the mother of all health problems," she added.

It's true that weight loss is not easy, you've got to put in a lot of efforts. You just need to be as determined as Ellie Goulding has been. We wish her good luck for her future.

Comments

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

