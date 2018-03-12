Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal: 9 Times When the Melody Queen Gave Us Major Yummy Goals

Highlights Queen of melody Shreya Ghoshal is quite a foodie

The queen of melody Shreya Ghoshal is ringing in her 34th birthday today. Shreya's illustrious singing career spans across two decades. Her first studio album was Bendhechhi Beena, which was released on 1 January 1998, with 14 tracks. She made her singing debut in the Hindi film industry with the Shahrukh Khan starrer Devdas, where she lent her voice to the iconic voice to over 5 songs in the movie namely, "Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka", "Bairi Piya", "Chalak Chalak", "Morey Piya", and "Dola Re Dola". Ghoshal bagged her first Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for "Dola Re", and her first National award for Bairi Piya. She has ever since won 4 National awards and 6 Filmfare awards for her melodious voice.

Shreya started the year on a high with the raging success of her song Ghoomar in the movie Padmaavat. When not making audience croon to her scintillating tunes, Shreya is actively giving her fans a sneak peek into her ever-so-happy and amazing life. And what we have gathered, is that the queen of melody is quite a foodie. In fact, she also has some fine food photography skills and pays a lot of attention to what is on her plate. Not just India, the singer doesn't shy away from trying the best cuisines from around the world and keeps her fans posted.

Here are some of her best food posts that are sure to make every foodie's day.

Shreya shares her food crush from the Scottish highlands and we can't take our eyes off.

"Food crush!! Strawberry with meringue, mint, strawberry coulis n jelly and so much more going on! #desserts #scotland #isleofskye #quaint#unexpected #highlands#michhelinstarexperience", she captions the image.

There is nothing like eating food plucked fresh from the farm. Shreya shares her love for all things organic and yummy with this post. That's her enjoying the delicious breakfast served by Hartley Farm Shop and Kitchen, UK



That's Shreya picking fresh and tarty cherries from California

Shreya's berry pulao for lunch is making us 'berry berry' envious.

Her scintillating blue beverage merging with the vast and clear skyline of Mauritius is something that is making us want to pack our bags and head for a vacation now!



You know your trip to Agra is never really complete until you make the trip to the Taj, and have the local delight Agra ka petha. The bright yellow chunks of petha sitting comfortably on Shreya's plate is proof of the fact that Shreya made the most of her trip to Agra.

"Dad surprised us by making the most delicious #KulerAachar #berry#pickle in #jaggery and special #bhajamasala. I last had this as a kid, in my Rajasthan days," Shreya captioned the image of a jar full of sweet and savoury kuler achaar or berry pickle. It is sweet, sour and spicy pickle made of the Indian berry.



That's her relishing the legendary Goila butter chicken with other specials on the menu.



"Kathiawadi ringa nu olo with bajra rotlo," Shreya's neat plate and penchant for trying all things local and yummy is giving us all the more reasons to love her.

Here's wishing Shreya Ghoshal a very Happy Birthday! May you get to indulge in all your favourite treats on the special day.