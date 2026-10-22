Butter chicken is one of those dishes where the name itself can instantly make anyone feel hungry. The tender chicken pieces, the perfect mix of spices, and the creamy gravy make butter chicken a favourite of millions worldwide. Now, Shake Shack in the Middle East is coming out with a limited-time menu surrounding the dish. To seal the deal, it is partnering with Asha's, a fine-dining restaurant started by the late singer Asha Bhosle.



While several restaurants around the world sell butter chicken or try to replicate its flavours in other dishes, Shake Shack is trying out something different. Its limited-time butter chicken menu was developed in close collaboration with Asha's. The dishes aim to offer a mix of nostalgia and fast food.



UAE's Shake Shack Partners With Asha's



Asha's was established in 2002. The international, fine-dining Indian restaurant chain has outlets across the Middle East and the United Kingdom. Famous for its North-West Indian cuisine and elegant ambience, Asha's has emerged as an award-winning restaurant chain.



By partnering with Shake Shack, the restaurant is trying to bring authentic Indian flavours to a range of fast food dishes it is not usually associated with.



Customers can try out butter chicken-flavoured fries, sandwiches, and small bites. The menu will be available for a limited period only in the UAE and Kuwait.



Shake Shack UAE termed the new menu a “crossover” no one saw coming in its Instagram post. “The crossover your cravings didn't see coming! Shake Shack favourites meet Asha's iconic Butter Chicken flavour. Dig into the Butter Chicken Sandwich, loaded Butter Chicken Fries, crispy Butter Chicken Bites, and cool it all down with a Mango Lassi Shake,” the post read.



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The menu will not be available at Asha's outlets in Qatar, Bahrain, and the United Kingdom.



Butter chicken originated in Delhi in the 1950s. The recipe was discovered accidentally when cooks combined leftover marinade juices with tomatoes and butter, and then cooked the tandoor-cooked chicken in it.



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