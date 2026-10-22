Vrindavan is known for its temples and religious sites. But the city also has some unique street food options. One of them is Makhan Tarbooz, a sweet that stands out because of its unusual shape and soft texture.

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Food and travel vlogger Reetika Anand recently tried Makhan Tarbooz near Prem Mandir in Vrindavan. She called it one of the most unique street food items in the city.





“This is called Makhan Tarbooz, and it is Vrindavan's most unique street food,” Anand said while introducing the sweet. She said the sweet was very soft, spongy and delicious. She enjoyed its taste and said, “After eating it, I literally got a taste of heaven.”







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Makhan Tarbooz is made to look like a small watermelon. It has a green outer layer and a soft, sweet centre. Its appearance makes it different from the sweets usually found at local shops. The sweet is also easy on the pocket. Anand said the one she tried cost around Rs 15-20.

How To Make Makhan Tarbooz

Makhan Tarbooz can be made using sweetened chenna. A green outer layer gives it the look of a watermelon.





Ingredients

Fresh chenna or paneer

Sugar

A little butter

Green food colour for the outer layer

Red food colour for the centre, if needed

Cardamom powder for flavour

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Method

Mash the fresh chenna until it becomes smooth. Add sugar and a little cardamom powder, then mix well. Colour the main filling red to make it look like the inside of a watermelon. Roll the mixture into a small round ball. Prepare a thin green layer using the suitable sweet mixture or coating. Wrap it around the red centre to give it the appearance of a watermelon. Keep the sweet in ice water or refrigerate it until it becomes firm and cool.

It turns out to be a soft, sweet treat that looks like a mini watermelon.