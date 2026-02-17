Nagpur has been filled with talk ever since one of the Haldiram family weddings took over the city this weekend. A member of billionaire Shivkishan Agrawal's family got married, and videos from the celebrations have been circulating widely online. Each new clip reveals something even more extravagant, and the sheer scale of the event has caught everyone's attention. In the middle of all the colour and music, one particular video stood out for how striking it was. It featured the wedding cake, which has quickly become one of the most talked-about highlights of the celebrations. It perfectly matched the grandeur people are associating with this viral wedding.





The Cake Affair, a well-known bakery in Nagpur that made the couple's cake, shared the video on their Instagram page. It shows an eight-tier chandelier cake being slowly lowered from above with the help of a rope. The tall, neatly decorated cake shines beautifully under the lights, with a real chandelier sitting at the top and giving it a soft glow. Glass beads hang around the sides, adding to its charm. When the couple steps forward to cut it, the moment feels warm and joyful, making it clear why this cake has become one of the standout elements of the wedding.





Check out the full video below:



How Social Media Reacted To The Viral Haldiram Wedding Cake

Internet users couldn't keep calm and flooded the comments with excitement. One person wrote, "Awesome work." Another called it "mesmerising." Someone else simply said, "Omg, the best." A user added, "Absolutely massive." And another summed it up perfectly with, "The wedding and the cake both were lit."

Inside The Luxurious Haldiram Wedding Venue In Nagpur

The venue, reportedly Le Meridien Nagpur, was transformed into a grand, palace-like setting with towering floral installations, sparkling ice sculptures and massive chandeliers. Fireworks lit up the sky above the property, adding to the dramatic visuals seen in several viral clips. Guests also shared videos of the expansive food stalls and detailed decor spread across the venue, giving viewers a glimpse of how elaborate the celebration truly was.

Celebrities Who Attended The Viral Haldiram Wedding

The star power at the wedding added even more buzz to the already grand celebration. Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Vaani Kapoor were spotted arriving in Nagpur for the festivities, instantly sending social media into a frenzy. Their presence wasn't the only highlight. Senior BJP leader Hansraj Ahir also attended the ceremony, offering his blessings to the newlyweds.





From celebrity performances to royal-style decor and an unforgettable chandelier cake, the Haldiram wedding truly became the internet's latest obsession.