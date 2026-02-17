India turned Valentine's Day into a full-blown celebration of food, style, and spontaneity this year, according to new insights from Swiggy Dineout. From ultra-luxurious meals to last-minute date plans, diners across major cities showed a strong appetite for eating out. Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad recorded the highest number of reservations, while emerging cities posted impressive booking surges. The data also revealed a splash of indulgence, with one Mumbai customer clocking the highest bill of Rs 130,155. Whether it was fine dining, lively bars, or massive group outings, Indians celebrated the day of love in more ways than one. And perhaps the biggest surprise? A majority of diners booked just hours before stepping out.

Major Cities Dominate Valentine's Day Bookings

Swiggy Dineout reported that metro hubs - Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad - once again recorded the highest number of Valentine's Day reservations. At the same time, cities such as Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh saw notable growth, signaling a rising dining-out culture beyond major metros.





The biggest booking spikes compared to the previous Saturday (February 7, 2026) came from:

Surat: 180% growth

180% growth Vadodara: 155% growth

155% growth Bhubaneswar: 145.5% growth

Also Read: What Did India Order Most This Valentine's Day? Instamart Highlights A Clear Winner

A Rs 1.3 Lakh Dinner Tops The Charts In Mumbai

The standout moment of the day came from Mumbai, where a customer ran up a Rs 130,155 bill, the highest across India. But the city wasn't done flexing, Swiggy Dineout also recorded the largest group booking, with 30 people dining together for the occasion. The platform saw the maximum transactions between 10 pm and 11 pm, proving that late-night celebrations were very much in vogue.

Fine Dining Surges While Bars And Lounges Remain Favourites

Dining trends showed that India was in the mood to indulge.

Bars, pubs, and lounges accounted for 30.6% of total bookings, making them the most popular choice for celebrations.

Fine dining bookings shot up by 121.3% year-on-year, highlighting a growing appetite for premium culinary experiences.

Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi were the top cities opting for luxe dining setups.

Heavy Discounts And Big Savings For Diners

Swiggy Dineout users made the most of Valentine's Day deals, collectively saving over Rs 6 crore in a single day. Some standout savings included:

A Pune customer securing a 60% discount on their bill

A Bengaluru diner enjoying a 50% discount

Also Read: Why Abhishek Bachchan Invested In Swiggy And Naagin Hot Sauce

Spontaneous Planning Is The New Normal

One of the most telling behavioral trends was India's shift toward last-minute planning. 66% of all Valentine's Day bookings were made within just two hours of the dining slot, showing how on-demand platforms like Swiggy Dineout continue to shape modern dining habits.