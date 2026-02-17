South Indian superstar Jr NTR may be known for his high-energy performances and larger-than-life screen presence, but when it comes to food, his tastes are delightfully simple. In a recent interview with Esquire Magazine, the 42-year-old actor was asked about his favourite evening snack. Instead of naming something exotic or indulgent, he picked a humble, deeply rooted South Indian classic. Revealing the snack, he said, “In South India, in Hyderabad, we call it Punugulu.”





Giving a little background about the snack, he said, “There are small bhajiyas and they are supposed to be eaten with ginger chutney and peanut chutney.”

Watch the full video below:

What Exactly Is Punugulu?

Punugulu is a popular deep-fried snack from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, especially loved in cities like Hyderabad. At first glance, they resemble small fritters or bite-sized bhajiyas. What makes them unique, however, is the batter. Punugulu are typically made using leftover idli or dosa batter, which is slightly fermented. To this, chopped onions, green chillies, curry leaves, and sometimes cumin seeds are added for extra flavour.

How Is Punugulu Made?

Small portions of this thick batter are dropped into hot oil and fried until golden brown and crisp on the outside. The inside remains soft and airy, thanks to the fermented base. They are usually served piping hot with coconut chutney, peanut chutney or a spicy ginger chutney, which adds a sharp, tangy contrast to the mild fritters.





Have you eaten punugulu anywhere before? Try making this snack and let us know in the comments below.