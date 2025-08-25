Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is going to begin soon (on August 27), and festive food is on our minds. Ganesh Chaturthi provides the opportunity to get together with friends, family and community. Any such celebration needs good, wholesome food alongside unique festive delights. If you're interested in trying Maharashtrian cuisine, we have a special list for you. We have put together a short compilation of popular vegetarian Maharashtrian curries you can enjoy for Ganesh Chaturthi. Whether you want something rich and aromatic or simple and satisfying, we have a range of suggestions. Check them out below:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Relish These 7 Traditional Maharashtrian Curries For Ganpati 2025

1. Modak Amti

Want to taste modaks in a completely different way than usual? Then you need to try Modak Amti. This unique Maharashtrian dish features savoury modaks in an aromatic curry. While the regular version of amti is well-known, this tasty twist is perfect for a festive occasion like Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

2. Batata Rassa

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Batata curry is a beloved dish. Photo Credit: iStock





Whether it's a grand feast or any regular afternoon meal, this Maharashtrian-style potato curry never disappoints. After all, potatoes are simply too delicious to skip. Both children and adults love this home-style Maharashtrian dish. Ensure you add it to your Ganesh Chaturthi menu along with puris.

3. Moong Usal

Usal is a type of spiced Maharashtrian curry that has many variations. Different legumes can be used as the main ingredient of this delicacy. For Ganesh Chaturthi, we recommend a simple preparation of moong usal made with spouted green gram. Wholesome and satisfying, it will help balance out the effects of richer delights. If you don't want to cook it at home, order this popular dish online.

4. Takatla Palak

If you need a healthy Maharashtrian dish for your festive celebration, opt for Takatla Palak. This curry has a besan-yoghurt base similar to kadhi and is enhanced with the goodness of spinach. It is flavoured with ginger, green chillies and basic spices. This soothing curry can be served with plain steamed rice as part of a Ganesh Chaturthi thali.

5. Pithla

This beloved Maharashtrian curry is also made with besan. When paired with bhakri, pithla becomes a comfort food combo unlike any other. If you are seeking a classic and satiating dish for your Ganesh Chaturthi get-together, it is a great choice. It is also considered ideal for high-protein diets.

6. Bharli Vangi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Bharli Vangi is a rich delicacy. Photo Credit: iStock

Looking for an impressive traditional Maharashtrian dish? Bharli Vangi is packed with irresistible aromas and juicy textures that make it instantly memorable. This delicacy featured small brinjals stuffed with a spiced coconut-peanut masala. They are simmered in the curry base until they turn tender. You can order this curry via a food delivery app if you don't have time to make it from scratch.

7. Maharashtrian Kadhi

If you want to recreate a restaurant-style thali at home, you need to include Maharashtrian Kadhi in your Ganesh Chaturthi feast. This curry is savoured year-round and thus provides familiarity amidst the novelty of festive treats. Some people also enjoy eating it with rice as a simple meal to restore balance after binge eating during the festive season.





Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025!

