The food we eat travels a long way to come to our plate. From the farmer's field to the supermarket's shelves, there are several hurdles that each ingredient has to cross. Sometimes, the most common foods that we use in our daily lives can experience shortfall due to various factors. Even something as basic as eggs is so important to our daily diets, and we have seen proof of this as per recent news. Australian supermarkets have been experiencing a shortage in egg supply in the recent past. According to reports, the markets are facing shortages as locally produced eggs are not adequate to cater to the demand for them.

Eggs are in short supply in Australia, and here's why.

A spokesperson for a popular supermarket, Woolworths Australia, said that the supply of locally produced eggs had reduced in some regions. They said they were working with suppliers to increase availability as soon as possible. Meanwhile, another supermarket named Coles said that they were implementing a two-carton limit for customers buying eggs.

There are multiple factors affecting the egg shortages, as per a report by 'Inside FMCG'. Increasing costs of production, lack of conducive weather conditions, reduced production, and growing demand are some of the reasons for the egg shortages in Australia.





There are a number of reasons behind shortage of eggs.

According to a report by WION News, the reopening of cafes and restaurants post-lockdown decreased the demand for eggs. However, Australia was able to cope with it more quickly than was anticipated as per McMonnies, the managing director of Australian Eggs.





