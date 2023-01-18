Affordable and versatile, eggs are some of the best-known sources of protein in our kitchen. Boil an egg, poach it or scramble it - there are so many ways to eat eggs for breakfast, lunch and dinner. However, believe it or not, this ubiquitous food has recently been in short supply in India and the US. Recently, the animal husbandry department of Maharashtra announced that they are facing a shortage of one crore of eggs per day. As per PTI, the consumption of eggs in Maharashtra is 2.25 crores, and the deficit in supply is happening due to the cold-wave conditions. Meanwhile, in the United States too, egg prices are rapidly rising due to shortages post the avian flu outbreak.





So, should we stop consuming eggs entirely? If so, how do we up the daily protein quotient in our diet? If you are looking for alternative sources of protein other than eggs that you can consume, we have just what you need. These six amazing sources of protein can easily be substituted in the diet in place of eggs while the shortages in supply ease out.





Protein can be found in many different foods other than eggs. Photo: iStock

Here Are 6 Sources Of Protein Other Than Eggs To Include In Your Diet:

1. Paneer (Cottage Cheese)

One of the vegetarian favourites, paneer or cottage cheese is as healthy as it gets. A 100-gram serving of cottage cheese may contain up to 11 grams of protein, fulfilling 22% of the daily requirement as per USDA data. You can use paneer in salads, make sandwiches, curries and even stuff it into bread! Click here for the best paneer recipes you can try.

2. Lentils

The humble dal or lentil that we eat every day is actually an essential source of protein, especially for vegetarians. From arhar to masoor to urad, there are plenty of varieties of dal available in India and abroad and they can be an excellent option instead of eggs while the shortage lasts. You can stock up on these delicious dals, have them on their own or pair them with rice, roti and even make cheelas with them! Click here for some quick and easy dal recipes.





No matter what lentils you eat, they are enriched with protein. Photo: iStock

3. Soya and Tofu

Soybean and its products, such as soya milk and tofu, are excellent sources of protein in the daily diet. Soya is naturally high in protein, and also low in calories and fat making it a great addition to those watching their weight. Use the nutritious plant in gravies make pancakes with it or even stir fry it in Asian style! Trust us, it is as versatile as eggs and you can definitely use it as a substitute during the egg shortage. Find some of the best soya recipes here.

4. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a grain that has become all the rage among health and fitness enthusiasts, and for good reason. A single cup serving of oatmeal is said to have a whopping 13 grams of protein. Further, oatmeal is high in fibre and is also recommended for good heart health. Click here for some amazing oatmeal recipes you can try for breakfast, lunch and dinner.





Oatmeal is an excellent source of protein. Photo: iStock

5. Quinoa

Touted to be a complete food, quinoa has also become immensely popular among dieters. Enriched with plenty of protein and fibre, quinoa can be a healthy substitute for eggs. It is basically a round, small grain that can be used to make all sorts of recipes including risotto, pulao and even poha! Click here for some delicious quinoa recipes.

6. Amaranth

Amaranth is a grain that is said to be a wholesome food, enriched with protein and calcium. The humble food can be added to your diet in many ways including cheela, tikki, salad and so much more. A one-cup serving of Amaranth is said to contain up to 9.3 grams of protein as per USDA data. So, what are you waiting for? Click here to try these amazing amaranth recipes to beat the egg shortage.