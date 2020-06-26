Dubai Supermarket Home Delivers 'King Of Fruits' Mango In Lamborghini

Supermarket in Dubai has been home delivering mangoes in a Lamborghini.

Highlights Dubai supermarket has come up with a unique idea

They are delivering mangoes to customers in a Lamborghini

Check out the novel campaign that's going viral

Mango is one summer food that we cannot get enough of. The bright-hued seasonal fruit is an ingredient for many desserts, as well as a snack to devour by itself. Aptly titled the 'king of fruits' - mango finds itself a place in the chronicles of food history as well as the modern Indian kitchen. A supermarket in Dubai gave the fruit the royal treatment it truly deserves, by home-delivering the delicacy to citizens in a Lamborghini! "The king should travel like a king," reasons the supermarket's managing director Mohammad Jehanzeb.





Jehanzeb personally hand delivers each order and also takes the customers for a short ride in the Dh1.2 million supercar. A minimum order of Dh100 is required to avail the offer, but Jehanzeb says he's not doing this for money. "The idea is to put a smile on people's faces and make them feel special," said the 27-year-old who rolled out his 'Mangoes in Lamborghini' campaign on the supermarket's Facebook page on 18th June.





Ever since the campaign has started, Dubai residents have poured in their responses to the supermarket's offer. The supermarket's Facebook page is flooded with enquiries about the price of the mango and whether the ride is included in the price.





"The response has been overwhelming. We have been besieged with orders. People in the neighbourhood stare in disbelief when I pull up outside a home with fresh mangoes and then take recipients for a spin," said Jehanzeb.





The Facebook page of the supermarket in UAE has many pictures with happy customers receiving their mango orders with a bright green Lamborghini parked alongside. Children especially are delighted with this novel idea of getting to drive around in the ride of their dreams. "The joy ride was essentially meant for kids who have been sequestered at homes because of the coronavirus but adults are equally thrilled at the prospect of getting behind the wheels of my Lamborghini Huracan. I am happy to oblige them too," said Jehanzeb. Take a look at some more reactions on social media.





Maybe you paying too much for those mangoes ????



— EMKWAN (@emkwan) June 19, 2020

Lol I would have gifted the mangoes back to the driver and go with him wherever he was going just to have a ride in the Lamborghini .



Listen to the latest songs , only on JioSaavn.com June 18, 2020

So how does the supermarket plan to deal with the orders flooding in? "Each order takes about an hour. We do about 7-8 home deliveries a day but are hoping to ramp up the numbers to 12," managing director Jehanzeb added. We wish them all the very best for their future endeavours as well.







