Travelling to new destinations and exploring far-off places is something that is always on our bucket list. From idyllic beaches to picturesque hill stations, there is so much that the world has to offer. While some destinations are extremely luxurious and may cost a bomb, others are relatively easier on the pocket. An Australian tourist was left quite surprised after a meal at a restaurant ended up costing more than the entire holiday. The reason for this was a mistake that he made while ordering food.





The incident was narrated on a Facebook group called 'Bali Bogans', as reported by NZ Herald. The tourist from Kalgoorlie, Australia was in Bali with his friends. It was the man's birthday and they decided to order a bottle of wine to accompany the celebratory dinner. "We usually don't drink wine when in Bali due to the cost and average wine on offer, but this time I decided I would splash out on a bottle of wine given the occasion," he said in his post.





Bali is a popular tourist destination. Photo: iStock

The Australian group picked out the Domaine Leflaive Chevalier-Montrachet, a 2004 wine that was listed at the bottom of the page. The price tag of the wine was listed at $170++. "Definitely a bit more than I would even pay in Australia but it was a birthday celebration right," wrote the man in his post. He called the waiter and asked for this specific wine as part of the birthday celebration, "AU$170 isn't too bad so I said to the waiter, we will have that bottle, please. The waiter paused and said, 'are you sure sir?'"





The Australian tourist insisted and so the wine was brought to the table. Later, the chef too came out to introduce himself. "I did think at the time it was strange but I just assumed it's a nice restaurant and didn't think about it again," read the post. He then checked the receipt and discovered that the wine did not cost $170, but in fact $1700. This error happened since the prices were listed in hundreds of thousands of Indonesian Rupiah and not tens of thousands. "That meal actually cost more than the entire holiday," laughed the Australian tourist.





What did you think of the funny faux pas of the Australian man? Tell us in the comments.