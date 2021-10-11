Pizza is one Italian dish which has travelled across the world. The humble dough is baked along with Marinara sauce, lots of cheese, and the choicest of toppings. There have been many innovations and creative techniques that chefs have applied to the pizza - giving it a new spin and reinventing it. However, one such modern pizza has not gone down well with Reddit users. A Reddit post surfaced online showing a pizza from Rome, Italy and the measly toppings were indeed questionable for users. Take a look:











The post was shared in the sub-Reddit r/funny by user u/saltybz, where it received 15k upvotes and 2k comments. "My brother got this pizza in Rome, Italy," revealed the user. The picture showed a pizza base that was topped with fries, bits of sausages, and drizzled with tomato ketchup and mayonnaise. The haphazard dish seemed hastily put together and something clearly had gone wrong with the meagre toppings.

Reddit users reacted to the measly pizza. Several expressed their surprise on seeing the pizza from Rome, Italy and how it featured bizarre toppings. The weird combination of French fries with sausage as a pizza topping also did not go very well with Reddit users. Some suggested that this was a pizza meant only for kids and not adults. Others called it the 'Americano' created for American tourists in Italy.





Take a look at all the reactions:











What did you think of the pizza with meagre toppings? Tell us in the comments below.