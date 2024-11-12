There is nothing quite like the comfort of dal chawal, especially when it's a homemade treat enjoyed in cosy surroundings. The flavour reaches new heights when it is lovingly fed by your mother's hand, adding a layer of warmth and satisfaction to every bite. Actress Avantika Dasani knows this feeling well. She recently shared a heartfelt moment on Instagram, capturing herself being fed dal chawal by her mother, veteran actress Bhagyashree. Sitting at the dining table with a hearty plateful in front of her, Avantika looked blissful as Bhagyashree stood beside her. The doting mother fed Avantika with her own hands. Truly a "mother-daughter goals" moment, don't you think? The caption read, “This is to publicly let everyone know I am the favourite child.”





Like many Indian mothers, Bhagyashree also enjoys spending time in the kitchen. The actress often shares delicious yet healthy recipes for her favourite dishes through her "Tuesday Tip with B" series on Instagram. A few days ago, Bhagyashree introduced her favourite protein-packed snack that can serve as a butter substitute for sandwiches. Her side note read, "A protein snack that can be enjoyed on its own, used as a butter substitute in sandwiches or rolls, or served as a dip. It's super healthy, offering both energy and taste. Make some and keep it in the fridge for a couple of days. P.S. Important tips for making creamy hummus: remove the skin from the chole, and add ice while blending at the end."





“Ye mera sabse pasandida protein hai - hummus. Smooth hummus banane ke liye aaj main aapko ek aasan Tuesday tip deti hu. [This is my favourite protein - hummus. Today, I will give you an easy Tuesday tip to make smooth hummus],” Bhagyashree said in the video. Click here to check out the actress' hummus recipe.





Bhagyashree's foodie adventures always hit the right notes with her social media family.