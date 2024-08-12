When travelling, some of us enjoy trying local dishes and immersing ourselves in our surroundings. Others may like doing so, but after a point, they seek comfort in the familiar. After several days of eating impressively different foods, do you find yourself craving old favourites? You are not alone. Bhagyashree, who recently travelled to Goa, also revealed one of the food combos she always relies on. It is a popular treat loved by many.

Sharing a picture of her plate on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Fav breakfast no matter where I am." Any guesses about what's her go-to dish? It is none other than masala dosa! In the photo, we see a yummy-looking dosa with the aloo (potato) masala on the side. A bowl of sambar is kept on the plate. Small portions of what looks to be white coconut chutney and tangy red tomato chutney are also visible. Take a look below:

Bhagyashree often posts about her love for South Indian food. Some weeks ago, she shared a glimpse of the meal she relished in between two flights. Her "healthy breakfast" was made using nutritious millets. She thus enjoyed wholesome idli and dosa as she waited to board the next flight. Click here to read the full story.

Another memorable foodie moment was Bhagyashree's "Mon-date" (Monday date) with her husband. The couple savoured a range of delicious South Indian classics served on banana leaves. On their plates, we spotted medu vadas, rava dosas, sambar, rasam, podi masala and delectable chutneys The actress shared a reel to capture the delightful meal. Watch the complete video here.

