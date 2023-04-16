Ayushmann Khurrana never ceases to amaze us with his talent. Right from picking unique movie scripts to making us sway with his melodious songs, he is one of the most promising actors of today. Did you know that he is also a passionate foodie? Yes, Ayushmann mostly follows a healthy diet, but he doesn't hesitate to indulge in mouth-watering treats from time to time. Recently, Ayushmann shared a glimpse of his latest indulgence, which conveyed his love for drool-worthy desserts. No, it wasn't the usual sweet treat. Sharing a picture on Twitter, he wrote, "Gond kateera supremacy." Well, it looked like a sumptuous gond katira falooda. We could see gond katira, the quintessential falooda sev, and some kulfi.

Reacting to the post, a user stated, “Summer aur falooda great combination…..yammmm”

A person asked, “Why is this looking like Falooda?”

Someone wrote, “Kuch der pehle sach me yahi khaane ka man tha (Was craving exactly this dish a few minutes ago)”

“Mera favourite! galat baat hai yeh Mujhe bhi khaana hai mujhe meri nani ka hometown yaad aa gya (My favourite! This is unfair! Now, I have started missing my nani's hometown),” read another comment.

A user wrote, “Faaluda kha rhe ho bhai (Eating falooda, bhai)

Let's agree, Ayushmann Khurrana has a soft corner for all things sweet. He once shared a video on social media showcasing his love for malpua. In the clip, you can see Ayushmann walking towards a food container kept on the table. He opens the container and reveals the delicious malpua. For the caption, he stated, "For the love of Malpua and for the love of Luv (Ranjan) sir."

Before that, Ayushmann Khurrana dropped another post on Twitter dedicated to a sumptuous traditional Odia dessert. It was a box full of chhena poda. It's basically a classic cheese dessert from Odisha. “The dark side of chhena poda successfully dilutes the dark side of mine,” Ayushmann added in the caption.

How many of you are hardcore sweet lovers like Ayushmann Khurrana?