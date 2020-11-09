SEARCH
  • News
  • Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Nostalgic On Visiting Childhood Favourite Coffee Shop

Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Nostalgic On Visiting Childhood Favourite Coffee Shop

Ayushmann Khurrana recently visited his childhood favourite coffee shop in his hometown Chandigarh, and he couldn't help but become a tad nostalgic.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: November 09, 2020 15:05 IST

Reddit
Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Nostalgic On Visiting Childhood Favourite Coffee Shop

This is the eatery that Ayushmann Khurrana would visit as a child!

Highlights
  • Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in Chandigarh, his hometown
  • The actor visited a coffee shop which he would go to when he was young
  • Take a look at what he wrote about the coffee shop

We all have that one restaurant or eatery we used to visit in our childhood days. There's something about the food we ate there or the environment that remains etched in our conscience well into adulthood too. These memories stay with us forever, and we continue to reminisce the happy times we had there. Ayushmann Khurrana is one such celebrity who visited his childhood favourite coffee shop in his hometown Chandigarh, and he couldn't help but become a tad nostalgic. Take a look at the Instagram stories he shared.

b769fuc

Ayushmann Khurrana was recently in Chandigarh, where he visited Indian Coffee House. 

7uoujot8

(Also Read: )

Newsbeep

The eatery that Ayushmann Khurrana visited was Indian Coffee House in Sector 17, Chandigarh which has been around since 1957. It is a well-known and established brand, popular for a diverse menu, low prices and truly incredible food. Inevitably, even the reasonably priced restaurant has had to increase prices to cover up costs. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote about how he would go there as a kid with his father and how much the rates on the menu have changed in keeping with the times.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

"Rate badalte rehte hain har saal. Bachpan mein jab papa ke saath aate the toh 10 rupaye ki coffee hoti thi," he wrote sharing the picture of the restaurant's menu. The menu featured items such as coffee, milkshake and snackable items like idli, cutlets and more. Ayushmann Khurrana couldn't help but feel a little nostalgic about the increasing prices and how the situation was different when he went there as a kid.

What is the outlet which you would visit in your childhood? Have you been there recently? Tell us in the comments below!

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Ayushmann KhurranaChandigarhIndian Coffee House
Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Foodie Outings In Dubai On Harshvardhan's Birthday: See Pics
Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Foodie Outings In Dubai On Harshvardhan's Birthday: See Pics
Pic Of 'Antivirus Tiffin Center' In Odisha Goes Viral. Or Should We Say Antiviral?
Pic Of 'Antivirus Tiffin Center' In Odisha Goes Viral. Or Should We Say Antiviral?

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 