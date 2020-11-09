Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Nostalgic On Visiting Childhood Favourite Coffee Shop

This is the eatery that Ayushmann Khurrana would visit as a child!

We all have that one restaurant or eatery we used to visit in our childhood days. There's something about the food we ate there or the environment that remains etched in our conscience well into adulthood too. These memories stay with us forever, and we continue to reminisce the happy times we had there. Ayushmann Khurrana is one such celebrity who visited his childhood favourite coffee shop in his hometown Chandigarh, and he couldn't help but become a tad nostalgic. Take a look at the Instagram stories he shared.





Ayushmann Khurrana was recently in Chandigarh, where he visited Indian Coffee House.





(Also Read: 'Dream Girl' Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Celebrates 35th Birthday With 3 Birthday Cakes)

The eatery that Ayushmann Khurrana visited was Indian Coffee House in Sector 17, Chandigarh which has been around since 1957. It is a well-known and established brand, popular for a diverse menu, low prices and truly incredible food. Inevitably, even the reasonably priced restaurant has had to increase prices to cover up costs. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote about how he would go there as a kid with his father and how much the rates on the menu have changed in keeping with the times.





"Rate badalte rehte hain har saal. Bachpan mein jab papa ke saath aate the toh 10 rupaye ki coffee hoti thi," he wrote sharing the picture of the restaurant's menu. The menu featured items such as coffee, milkshake and snackable items like idli, cutlets and more. Ayushmann Khurrana couldn't help but feel a little nostalgic about the increasing prices and how the situation was different when he went there as a kid.





