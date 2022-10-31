Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the undisputed superstars of Bollywood. Every film of his is eagerly anticipated by fans; getting appreciation from critics as well as raking in great numbers at the box office. His latest 'Doctor G' - based on the story of a male gynaecologist - has been getting excellent reviews too. Ayushmann Khurrana and his co-star Rakul Preet Singh are over the moon with the way their film has performed. And now, the actor has taken out some time from his busy schedule to devour some flavourful delicacies of the royal Awadhi cuisine. He shared a video of his latest indulgence on Instagram. Take a look:

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to share his foodie indulgences.

"Best Awadhi food! Thanks Neerushaa Nikhat," wrote Ayushmann Khurrana in the caption of the story. In the video he shared, we could see multiple delightful dishes from the royal cuisine of Awadh. There was a flavourful mutton nihari as well as a scrumptious chicken biryani. The food was from a delivery kitchen in Mumbai that specialises in Awadhi cuisine. "Nihari aur sheer kormaa toh janaleva hain," he added with two 'hug' emojis.





This is not the only foodie indulgence we have seen from the actor. Ayushmann Khurrana rang in his birthday on September 14, 2022 with his family and friends. His birthday cake looked quite delicious with multiple layers, topped with macaroons and berries. Click here to read more about this story.





On the work front, 'Doctor G' was Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film released on October 14, 2022. He was also seen in 'Anek' that was released earlier this year and was critically appreciated. His upcoming projects include 'Dream Girl 2' with Ananya Panday and 'An Action Hero' produced by Aanand L. Rai.