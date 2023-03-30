Navratri is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour in India. The nine-day-long extravaganza ends with Ram Navami. And of all the days, the eighth day, also known as Maha Ashtami, holds great importance. On this day, devotees celebrate Kanjak puja (kanya puja) and seek blessings from Goddess Durga. People welcome young girls at home and treat them to halwa, puri, chana and other delicacies. Recently, actor Ayushmann Khurrana too celebrated Maha Ashtami Kanjak puja? He took to Instagram Stories to give us a sneak peek into his special kanjak platter. His bhog platter is brimming with the traditional dishes including halwa, puffed-up puris and mouth-watering chana. Without saying much, he added, "Kanjak." Take a look.

Let's recreate Ayushmann Khurrana's special festive platter. Are you excited? We understand that Navratri has come to an end but it's never a bad time to indulge in drool-worthy treats. Take a look at the five appetising recipes below.

1. Puri

Puri or poori, a traditional Indian fried unleavened bread, is an important part of Indian cuisine. People usually include this dish in their special meals during festivities. While making puri, remember to combine the whole wheat flour with oil and salt and knead it into a stiff dough. It shouldn't be as soft as you use for making rotis. Recipe here.

2. Sooji Ka Halwa

This Indian dessert holds a special place in our hearts. It's prepared with semolina, ghee and is flavoured with cardamom and chopped almonds. Prepare this at home to satiate your sweet cravings. Find the recipe here.

3. Masala Chana

We all know that chana is packed with essential vitamins and minerals. But did you know it also boosts the immune system, promotes muscle mass and enhances the functioning of organs in the body? Here's a healthy masala chana recipe for you to try at home. Click here for the recipe.

4. Aloo Rasedaar

This recipe is one of the easiest and tastiest ways to prepare aloo. It is all about mashed potatoes cooked in yummy masala gravy. It tastes best when paired with hot and fluffy puris. Find the recipe here.

5. Chawal Ka Upma

Navratri is over but we are still reminiscing about the spirit of the holy festival. Many people who were fasting could have easily trusted this wonderful chawal ka upma that's delicious and healthy. Samvat rice is used to make this delicacy. You can try this at home and share your experience. Find the recipe here.





We could totally relate to the special Kanjak platter enjoyed by Ayushmann Khurrana.