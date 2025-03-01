One of Bengaluru's most iconic restaurants, Vidyarthi Bhavan, recently grabbed eyeballs online with its announcement about introducing dine-in reservations. The establishment started as a humble student's eating joint in 1943 and has grown to become one of the popular spots for South Indian fare in the city. As a result, customers often face long waiting times to secure a seat at the restaurant. In order to combat this "hassle," Vidyarthi Bhavan is now allowing advance reservations for tables. Its official X handle shared a number for the same and has directed guests to call them up on the day they plan to visit.





The reservation process has two steps. Customers need to call first and take a token number for their booking. When they reach the restaurant, they have to collect their token receipt at the Reservation/Parcel counter. The restaurant has clarified that all its tables won't be available for reservations. "We allocate 50% of our seats for advance reservations and the remaining 50% for walk-ins. While walk-ins are always welcome, wait times can be longer on weekends," the announcement notes.

Some X users didn't seem convinced by the system. A few felt that a digitised process for reservations would be a better option. Read some of the reactions below:

Before this, Vidyarthi Bhavan's post featuring popular percussionist Sivamani went viral on social media. When the musician visited the restaurant last year, he performed an improvised musical number in the kitchen. He was seen using the dosa station and chutney cups for his drumming. He slowly increased the pace of the beats and also splattered water on the hot tawa to create a special sound effect. Click here to read the full story.





