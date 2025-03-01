One of Bengaluru's most iconic restaurants, Vidyarthi Bhavan, recently grabbed eyeballs online with its announcement about introducing dine-in reservations. The establishment started as a humble student's eating joint in 1943 and has grown to become one of the popular spots for South Indian fare in the city. As a result, customers often face long waiting times to secure a seat at the restaurant. In order to combat this "hassle," Vidyarthi Bhavan is now allowing advance reservations for tables. Its official X handle shared a number for the same and has directed guests to call them up on the day they plan to visit.
The reservation process has two steps. Customers need to call first and take a token number for their booking. When they reach the restaurant, they have to collect their token receipt at the Reservation/Parcel counter. The restaurant has clarified that all its tables won't be available for reservations. "We allocate 50% of our seats for advance reservations and the remaining 50% for walk-ins. While walk-ins are always welcome, wait times can be longer on weekends," the announcement notes.
Make Your Visit to Vidyarthi Bhavan Hassle-Free!
Planning to visit Vidyarthi Bhavan? Call us on 080-26677588 on the day of your visit and reserve your seats in advance. This helps you avoid long waiting times and enjoy your favourite dosèy without delay!
☑ When you call and…
Some X users didn't seem convinced by the system. A few felt that a digitised process for reservations would be a better option. Read some of the reactions below:
This is a great system but it's easier if it's digitized. Lots of vendors in Bangalore who can create a reliable reservation system that can be done through phone.— Shashank Atreya (@ShashankAtreya1) February 28, 2025
Why was this simple solution not embraced all these years ?!— ajithanand (@ajithanand_adv) March 1, 2025
not a good idea.
What if I order 6 seats and don't turn up?
or I'll turn up after 20 minutes and blame parking?@arunadiga ಅವರೇ - unless you take advance and adjust in billing, it's not fair for people who are waiting. especially old people like me who make improumpt plans— Eristic (@motleyIND) February 28, 2025
This is ideal.— KayAar SriniRao 🇮🇳🚩 (@KayAarSriniRao) March 1, 2025
This type of OG eatries should not have reservations ... let people wait and eat ... wait madi tino Maja ne Bere 🙂— NagarjunL (@NagarjunL1) March 1, 2025
Convenient but wrong idea..— ಅಲಿ (@ali_16623) March 1, 2025
Before this, Vidyarthi Bhavan's post featuring popular percussionist Sivamani went viral on social media. When the musician visited the restaurant last year, he performed an improvised musical number in the kitchen. He was seen using the dosa station and chutney cups for his drumming. He slowly increased the pace of the beats and also splattered water on the hot tawa to create a special sound effect. Click here to read the full story.
