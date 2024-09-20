A short reel by an American expat in India recently went viral on Instagram. In the video, Dana reveals that she takes her toddler to a pub after preschool. She mentioned that it is one of the things she does in India, but "didn't do overseas". The clip shows the little one and her mom during a daytime outing at a Bengaluru spot, relishing food and enjoying the bright ambience of the place. In the caption, Dana has explained the factors that allow her to take her kid along and what makes it different from pubs abroad.

She first credits "almost all Indian pubs" with having extensive mocktail and/or fresh juice menus, which provide options for those who do not drink alcohol. She is herself a non-drinker, as per the caption. Next, she notes that many Bangalore pubs are open-air and don't allow smoking of any kind. However, she mentions that "the same is not the case in many parts of India". Prohibition of smoking would naturally make a place more child-friendly. But that's not all. "Bangalore pubs are often super nice environments. This one has fish ponds all around, which is fun for little ones," Dana writes. Some places seem to go above and beyond this too. The mom says that a few host kids' activities on the weekend and that she has also attended a child's birthday party in a pub in the past. Finally, she stated that her toddler loves to visit Bengaluru pubs during the day. Nevertheless, she would not bring her along at night. Click here to check out the complete post.





The post has received a lot of interest online. In the comments, several users shared their own pleasant experiences that were similar to those of the American expat. Check out some of the reactions from Instagram below:





"I've even seen a lot of kids at breweries in the evenings here! I think breweries and pubs in Bangalore are a lot more like restaurants than their namesakes in the States."





"Surreal to see places like this. Wish they existed when I grew up. So much change."





"I've taken my 2-year-old here. He absolutely loved it too. The vibe in Bangalore is irreplaceable."





"Bangalore pubs are the best."





"This is what I love about Bangalore. No other city is as open and accepting."





"Good for them! I love this for y'all!"





"Oia is awesome!!"





"We celebrated our kid's first birthday here."





