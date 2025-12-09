Kadhi Chawal is one of those dishes that feels like home no matter where you eat it. Every region, every family, every household has its own version. Some like the kadhi thick, some keep it light. Some add pakoras, some prefer it plain. But no matter the style, Kadhi Chawal is comfort in a bowl. Agree, foodies? Recently, food content creator Mahima shared a sweet little story about this dish – and it surprised many.





In an Instagram video, she shared how her househelp told her she would make Kadhi Chawal just the way her mother used to. Mahima responded that kadhi is usually made the same way everywhere, but her househelp insisted their version was unique because everything is cooked together in one pot.

Curious, Mahima let her lead the way. First, her househelp took chickpea flour, added curd, mixed in salt, pepper, turmeric and coriander powder. Meanwhile, she heated oil in a cooker and added cumin seeds, asafoetida, green chillies, garlic and onions, letting everything cook together. Once the base was ready, she poured in the curd mixture.





Soon, the kadhi started bubbling. And here came the twist – instead of cooking rice separately, she added washed rice directly into the kadhi, closed the cooker and let it all cook together for around ten minutes. The finishing touch was a ghee and dried red chilli tempering on top. And just like that, a one-pot Kadhi Chawal was ready. Mahima loved it and said that after trying this version, you may not want the traditional separate kadhi and rice anymore. But she also asked an interesting question: Where is this dish from?

Watch the full video below:

Upon watching the video, people began sharing their thoughts about the dish, its origins and what it is called in their regions.





A user wrote, “Yah wali dish Pahadi hai. (This dish is Pahadi.)”





Another added, “We have similar recipe called Maheri in Chattisgarh.”





“We pahadi call it jaulo,” said someone.





A person commented, “Recipe called Maheri in Jammu and Kashmir.”





“It is of Royal Rajasthan,” pointed out a few users.





A user also commented, "The Ultimate Khichdi"





Many Instagrammers appreciated the creation.





A comment read, “Oh wow. Will try this.”





A person chimed in saying, “Didi ne shortcut use kr k new dish izad kari but looks good. (She used a shortcut and invented a new dish, but it looks good.)”





On the other hand, OG Kadhi Chawal lovers were not impressed.





“Ye dekh ke to hum aise kadhi chawal kabhi nahi khayenge, alag alag hi banayege (After seeing this, we will never eat kadhi chawal. We will always make them separately) ,” wrote a user.





Another added, “Kadi without pakora and kadi in rice too much torture with viewers.”





What do you think about this dish? Tell us in the comments below.