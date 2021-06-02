Healthy food has a bad reputation of not being tasty enough, but when the recipe is by celebrity Chef Saransh Goila, can you come up with any excuse for not eating healthy? We can't, which is why we are going gaga over his yummy Instagram Reels on how to make a glass of fresh Haldi nimbu paani (turmeric lemonade). In just 30 seconds, the chef demonstrated how to make a delish summer cooler that will not only help you beat the summer heat but will also boost your immunity. The ingredients used to make the concentrate can be found in almost any desi kitchen- turmeric root, ginger, roasted jeera, black salt, black pepper, honey, pink salt and lemon or amla. For the final drink, all you have to do is add water and ice to the concentrate. Take a look at the recipe video here:

In the caption of this Instagram Reels, Chef Goila highlighted the numerous benefits of having a summer drink like this one, "Beat the heat while haldi produces heat, black pepper is cooling and helps you absorb all the goodness of haldi." Going by his own words, he drinks this haldi nimbu paani on a daily basis to keep his immunity strong. And, who doesn't know the many benefits of turmeric and lemon for our immune system? If you want a recap of their health benefits, check it out.





Here's The Full Recipe Method Of Fresh Haldi Nimbu Paani By Celebrity Chef Saransh Goila:





This recipe makes 90ml concentrate that serves 6-8 glasses

Chop two turmeric roots into fine pieces, and put them in the blender.

Add to that one teaspoon of ginger, one teaspoon of roasted jeera, one teaspoon black salt, and two teaspoons of black pepper.

Pour four tablespoons of honey into this mix.

Add two teaspoons of pink salt.

Next squeeze four lemons into the mix. Alternatively, you can also use an equivalent quantity of amla.

The proportion of honey and lemon will depend on your taste preferences. Ideally, they would balance out the bitterness of the turmeric. Reduce the quantity of turmeric if it tastes too strong.

Turn on the blender and mix all the above ingredients till you reach a fine paste-like consistency.

Store this concentrate in your fridge.

To make the final haldi nimbu paani or turmeric lemonade, add 150 ml water to 90ml of the concentrate. Serve with ice.

Did you enjoy this healthy summer cooler? Let us know in the comments.