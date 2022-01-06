Social media is a storehouse of various interesting content. Every now and then, we find different types of posts that amaze us to the core. One such post we recently came across was of an egg that has been ruling Instagram for three consecutive years. Yes, you read that right! In the year 2019, picture of an egg broke Kylie Jenner's world record of having the most 'liked' picture on the photo-sharing app. And to everyone's surprise, it still remains the same, holding the top-spot on Instagram! Guinness World Records (GWR) took to its official Twitter handle to share the news and wrote that the egg picture "is STILL the most liked picture on Instagram with 55.5 million likes."





Check out the tweet here:











For the unversed, in 2019 a post was uploaded by the account 'world_record_egg' on January 4 featuring a basic image of a brown egg. "Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this," the post read alongside. According to official GWR website, ten days later (on January, 14, 2019) the photo of the egg duly surpassed reality TV star Kylie Jenner's total likes, reaching 30.5 million likes during that afternoon.

Here's the record-breaking egg picture for you:











In a sporting response to her defeat, Kylie also shared a hilarious video of her cracking an egg on the road. "Take that little egg," she captioned the funny video.





Click here to check out the video.





Earlier, Kylie Jenner set the record in February 2018 when her post announcing the arrival of her daughter, Stormi, topped 18 million likes.





Checkout Kylie's announcement post on her daughter Stormi's birth here.










