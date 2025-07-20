Amul has a knack for grabbing eyeballs with its cheeky takes on what is trending. Yes, you guessed it right. We are talking about Amul's creative topicals. From viral pop culture moments to major global news, their topicals always manage to steal headlines and hearts. No wonder fans wait for their next drop. The latest craze Amul's tapped into? Labubu dolls. These not-so-cute-looking collectibles are everywhere. You have probably seen Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Rihanna, or Simone Biles posing with them. They are flying off the shelves.





Now, Amul has jumped on the trend with its signature style. The new topical shows the iconic Amul girl sitting cross-legged, holding a buttered slice of bread. On a nearby stool sits a Labubu doll, and there is a round table with a butter block and knife. But what really makes it pop? The wordplay. The poster reads, “Labubhook laggi hai?” at the top, and “Eat doll-ops” at the bottom. Classic Amul.

“#Amul Topical: Labubu dolls are all the craze,” read the caption with the post.





So, what is the deal with Labubu, you ask? It is part of a designer toy line called "The Monsters” by artist Kasing Lung. With its wild hair, pointy teeth and oddball expressions, Labubu has become a must-have for collectors. It is weird, it is cool, and totally viral. From limited drops to celeb shoutouts, it is the doll of the moment.





Amul always knows how to jump in with a clever take on whatever's trending. Earlier this month, it was all about Prada. The famous Italian fashion house became the centre of online chatter when it showcased a pair of sandals that looked a lot like India's traditional Kolhapuri chappals. These were part of Prada's collection at the Paris Men's Fashion Week 2025 and caught people's attention for all the wrong reasons. Many online felt the brand had borrowed heavily from Indian culture without proper credit.





Amul did not waste any time and released a new topical around the controversy. The artwork was split into two sides. On one side, a person – most likely a model – is seen wearing the much-talked-about Kolhapuri-style sandals. On the other side, there is an Indian man in a traditional turban, holding up the same kind of sandal in one hand and pointing at it with the other. Above them, the witty line reads, "Kolhapoori tarah se copy hai," a fun twist on the phrase “Poori tarah se copy hai,” which means “It's a complete copy.”





#Amul Topical: Prada accused of copying Indian footwear!





Amul's topicals are always too good to go unnoticed. Agree?