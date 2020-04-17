Bengal Sweet Shops To Remain Open For Eight Hours During Lockdown

Sweet shops in West Bengal will be allowed to operate for eight hours everyday

Amid the lockdown, sweet shops in West Bengal will be allowed to operate for eight hours everyday, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.





"Sweet shops will be allowed to operate for 8 hours now, from 8 am to 4 pm everyday," said Ms Banerjee.





The State Government had earlier allowed sweet shops to operate for four hours from 12 noon to 4 pm everyday.





According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 231 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far.





India's total number of coronavirus positive cases reached 12,759, including 10,824 active cases, 1514 cured/discharged/migrated and 420 deaths.











(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



