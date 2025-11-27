Can anyone refuse a plate of creamy, rich butter chicken paired with soft, charred tandoori naan? This classic North Indian dish has many of us licking our fingers till the very last morsel. Its appeal doubles during the winter season, when its warm, robust flavours act as the perfect antidote to the bitter cold. If the thought of butter chicken has already left you drooling, this video might make your jaws drop - but for all the wrong reasons.





Comedian-content creator Pushpek Sidhu, who often entertains viewers with his hilarious takes on food-related videos, has uploaded yet another sketch on Instagram. This time, it is an experiment with the iconic butter chicken that has left him confused. The clip opens with Pushpek reviewing a preparation by chef and cooking ASMR creator Bayashi. First, chicken slices were placed in a bowl with a dollop of yoghurt and ready-made spice mix, which already upset Pushpek.





Next, the chef diced some strawberries, placed them in a grinder, added a spoonful of sugar, squeezed in some lime and made a thick concoction. Pushpek assumed the chef was preparing a dessert. Bayashi then added vegetables to the marinated chicken and mixed them evenly, which, according to Pushpek, seemed like the “wrong formula but correct answer.” A whole cube of butter went into the blend.





Once the tandoori naan was ready, Bayashi spread some butter on it before doing the unthinkable. He added both the butter chicken and the strawberry chutney to the tip of the naan and took a bite. “Why did you commit this crime?” asked Pushpek in his signature comical style. The side note read, “I trusted you.”

The internet was equally disheartened.





“Who puts strawberries in butter chicken?” asked a user angrily. “I can't. I rebuke this,” read a stern remark.





“Can't tolerate. Going to sue him,” agreed an individual. One person called the preparation “Berry chicken.” Someone else named it “Butter chicken from the dark web.”





So far, the video has amassed 1.1 million views. What are your thoughts on this?