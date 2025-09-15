The humble avocado has become a global superstar, gracing everything from Instagram feeds to breakfast tables around the world. From creamy smoothies to decadent desserts, the avocado's versatility knows no bounds. But have you ever tried it with a Bihari twist? In a video doing the rounds on the internet, a self-proclaimed foodie named Sharanya Chaturvedi prepares "Avocado Chokha" using two tomatoes, two avocados, one chilli, and one lemon. The Instagram video begins with the text, "POV: Your Bihari makes Avocado Bharta on toast." She starts by brushing the tomatoes with mustard oil and then places them over a medium-low gas flame to roast. Using tongs, she turns the tomatoes every few minutes until their skin is charred and flaky, and the flesh is tender. She repeats the same process for roasting the chilli.

Also Read: Viral: Pani Puri Gets A Makeover With Avocado. Here's What The Internet Thinks

Meanwhile, Sharanya cuts the avocados in half and scoops out the green, pulpy flesh into a bowl. She chops coriander leaves and onions, which are then mixed into the avocado along with the mashed roasted tomatoes and chilli. She adds some spices, a pinch of salt, and extra chopped coriander, combining everything thoroughly with a spoon. To finish, she drizzles a little more mustard oil on top. Finally, Sharanya spreads the bharta over some toast and squeezes fresh lemon over the open sandwich.

The video was captioned, "Avocado Chokha! Desi update to your vegan breakfast. You may write 'Jiya tu Bihar ka lala' for appreciation in comments." Take a look at the video below:

Also Read:How To Cook With Avocado: 7 Delicious Recipes For Home Chefs

Foodies soon began reacting to the viral innovation of avocado bharta. A user expressed joy, saying, "I love chokha. I love avocados. Apne andar ka bihari is so happy right now (The Bihari inside me is so happy right now)." Another user chimed in, "I'm glad I'm not the only one." Many others called it "Indian guacamole," hinting at the avocado-based dip, spread, or salad, which gets an Indian twist. Echoing the same sentiment, a comment read, "My mom once told me, why not add mustard oil to the guacamole you're making... avocado bharta." A person stated, "We at home also follow a very similar recipe."

We're amused by the avocado bharta recipe. Aren't you? Tell us in the comments below!