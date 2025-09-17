Dal makhani, a rich, creamy and flavourful dish made from rajma and urad dal, is one of the nostalgic staple items from North India. The dish, with its signature texture and buttery taste, has etched a special place in the hearts of many foodies. Whether on the wedding menu or during service, dal makhani never disappoints. But ever imagined using JCB machines in the cooking of dal makhani? A video making the rounds on the internet features a JCB machine being used to prepare dal makhani in a large utensil. Primarily used for construction work, the heavy construction and agricultural equipment can be seen continuously stirring the dal in a giant vessel on its stove.





In the viral clip, although we can't see the ingredients, an oily layer of the gravy being prepared was visible. Additionally, we can witness the trend-setting usage of the JCB machine in place of a cooking ladle, which has left social media users in stitches. In the background of the video, the person said, "JCB se sadak banti hui dekhi, park katte huye dekhe, road bante huye dekhe. JCB se yeh sab kaam karte huye dekhe par JCB bojhan banane ke liye kaam aati hai humne peheli baar dekha." (We have seen JCB being used to construct roads, parks, and residential spaces, but using it to cook food is for the first time).

He continued, "Toh iss kadha ko dekhke humein ek baat ka anubhav ho gaya ki yamraj ke waha isse bhi bade bade kadhai ab honge." (So, after watching this, we have realised that Yamraj - the Hindu deity of death - would have a bigger kadhai than this).

Watch The Full Video Below:

The bizarre moment left foodies both concerned about the dal makhani's quality and intrigued.





A user said, "Oil grease with gravy is free."





Another added, "Playing with the health of public."





Someone commented, "Half an hour ago this JCB must be taking out garbage from the drain? And now."





"This is very unsafe and hygienic," read a comment.





Using a JCB for cooking left us simply stunned. Not you?