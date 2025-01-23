Another day, another page from Bhagyashree's food diaries waiting for your attention. The actress never misses a chance to share glimpses of authentic regional cuisines. Her latest stop: Prayagraj. She has been constantly updating her fans with surreal pictures from her travel diaries. Recently, Bhagyashree gave an insight into her scrumptious breakfast at the holy place. Sharing a video on Instagram Stories, she showcased the making of a delicious masala dosa on a tawa. In the video, the chef can be seen preparing the dosa. Oh boy, it looks yummy! Take a look:

This isn't the only foodie post we've seen from her recently. On Lohri this year, Bhagyashree shared a glimpse of the festivities on Instagram. She posted a couple of photos and videos alongside her husband, Himalaya Dassani, veteran actress Shilpa Shetty, and her husband, Raj Kundra. In the opening frame, she is offering gud ki gajak, batasha, til ki rewari, and dried fruits to the Lohri fire.

In another reel shared on Instagram, Bhagyashree is savouring paani puri and wrote, "Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan! Kitna naache, kitni paani puri khayi, kitni khushiyan batori. Dhol tashe, gur batashe. sarson da saag & makki di roti. Always a fun night with you."

Before this, Bhagyashree visited Indore, where she indulged in a variety of sweet treats and chocolate-filled desserts. Following that, she also enjoyed Indori sev, cheese straws, and jeera cookies. Then, there was tiramisu, tarts, and macarons. For lunch, she savoured spinach ravioli in red sauce, which also included a bunch of olives, cherry tomatoes, and a sprinkle of grated cheese. Read on to know more.

We are simply amazed by Bhagyashree's food diaries. Aren't you?