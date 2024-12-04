Bhagyashree is a food aficionado. She loves travelling around the world. Currently, she is spending a surreal time with her family in Bangkok. Can you guess what she ate? On her Instagram stories, the actress shared a photo featuring a huge crocodile all set for grilling on a burner. Astonishing, right? Bhagyashree was also amazed at the look of it. Sharing the snap, she wrote, “Oh my gosh!!” followed by a series of astonished face emojis. The same photo also featured marinated oiled skewers placed on bamboo leaves on the same counter. The actress even hashtagged the photo with “travel tales by byb”.

The next photo on Bhagyashree's Instagram stories featured roasted scorpions, crabs, and spiders kept on a counter in steel trays.

Previously, Bhagyashree gave a sneak peek into one of her wholesome and colourful salads. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress posted a photo of her healthy treat, featuring cherry tomatoes, avocado, lettuce and other veggies topped with black and white sesame seeds. The delicious salad was served with a dip on the side and drizzled with what seemed to be a balsamic vinegar dressing, based on its colour. In the photo's caption, she wrote, “Oh, what a treat!!” Read on to know more.

Despite travelling around the world, Bhagyashree never misses an opportunity to indulge in flavourful, authentic Indian dishes. Earlier, she posted a picture of an Indian food with which she began her week. Her mouth-watering update on her Instagram Stories featured a wholesome Indian thali that included a variety of dishes such as gravy aloo sabzi, cowpea beans sabzi, palak dal, methi sabzi, aloo chokha, and what appeared to be soya chaap in gravy. Jowar chapati, a bread topped with black and white sesame seeds, mirchi chutney, and sides of sliced cucumbers and onions, were also spotted on the same plate. Sharing the photo, she called it “The perfect meal.” Click here to read the full story.

Bhagyashree's food journeys are indeed unmissable.