Diwali season has come to an end, and many of us are struggling to get back to our regular routines. Several days of festive indulgences may have made us feel happy, but they also impacted our bodies. It's now time to restore balance and recover from the effects of neglecting a healthy diet. To this end, Bhagyashree recently shared a recommendation on her Instagram handle. Since she often shares food and fitness tips, she decided to post about a drink that she claims can help "combat Diwali indulgence." Her suggestion? To consume bulletproof coffee on an empty stomach first thing in the morning.





What Is Bulletproof Coffee?

Bulletproof Coffee is a rich, high-fat coffee drink. It is generally made by mixing brewed coffee with unsalted, grass-fed butter (or ghee) and MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil. This trending beverage is said to have a range of health benefits, and its popularity has skyrocketed in recent times.

Bhagyashree's Recipe For Bulletproof Coffee I How To Make Bulletproof Coffee

Bhagyashree's recipe for bulletproof coffee is pretty straightforward. She added one spoon of coffee powder to her cup, followed by one spoon of A2 ghee. She then poured hot water on top and gave the drink a stir. She mentioned several possible benefits of this beverage, including weight loss, improved gut health, enhanced cognitive function and better energy levels. Watch her video below:





Why Is Bulletproof Coffee Considered Healthy?

Bulletproof coffee is heavy in fats and low in carbs. It can make you feel full longer and suppress hunger, which some find helpful for weight loss.

The caffeine in coffee gives an energy boost. When paired with fats that digest more slowly, the idea is that you get steadier energy rather than a sugar crash.

The ingredients individually have benefits: coffee has antioxidants, grass-fed butter has some omega-3s and vitamins, and MCT oil is more easily used by the body for energy than many longer-chain fats.

If you're on a low-carb plan and looking for something that keeps you alert and full in the morning, this coffee may be a good option.

How And When To Consume Bulletproof Coffee?

Many drink it in the morning, replacing their usual breakfast. But it's advisable to relish this coffee and also eat a balanced meal.

Some take it before workouts, leveraging the caffeine and fat for sustained energy. Track your total daily calorie intake. One cup can add 200-500 calories, depending on the portions of butter/MCT oil.

Since bulletproof coffee is very low in carbs, it may work better for those avoiding early glucose spikes.

Start with smaller amounts (especially of MCT oil) if you're not used to it, since some people may feel bloated or uncomfortable.

If you have high cholesterol, heart issues or digestive sensitivity, consult your doctor before adding this drink to your diet.

Possible Cons Of Bulletproof Coffee

Bulletproof Coffee is high in calories and saturated fat. That raises concerns around heart health and cholesterol. Additionally, as a "meal", it's missing protein, fibre, and many vitamins/minerals. Replacing a proper breakfast with it may lead to nutrient gaps in the long run.





Think of bulletproof coffee as a tool rather than a quick 'solution' for weight loss or better health. If you choose to try it, monitor how you feel (energy, digestion) and ensure the rest of your diet is rich in protein, fibre, healthy carbohydrates and micronutrients.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.