Soha Ali Khan has recently been sharing various updates about her diet on her Instagram page. The subject of one of her latest videos was ghee, and the possible pros and cons of the trending ghee coffee. Soha revealed, "For the longest time, in the attempt to be healthy, I thought I should avoid ghee in my diet." However, she recently realised that there are fats that are good and healthy, and ghee is one of them. She also referred to the idea that ghee is being considered a "superfood" nowadays. However, Soha is not sure about the ghee coffee that had everyone talking a while ago. Thus, she decided to try it for herself and see.





Soha Ali Khan said that she was doing this not because it's trending but because she thought it might be good for herself. She also made sure to warn viewers that ghee coffee is not for everyone. "Especially if you have sensitive stomachs or acid reflux, it can trigger acidity," she noted. "And I do want to underline: it is not a magic detox drink. The benefits will really depend on your whole diet," she added.

In the video, we see Soha stirring a teaspoon of ghee into her cup of black coffee. She concludes with an important piece of advice: "Listen to your body and don't listen to trends. And then decide." In the caption, Soha Ali Khan acknowledged that ghee coffee can benefit people in some ways. However, she also mentioned how it may be harmful to others. Take a look below:







Before this, Soha Ali Khan posted about her habit of eating raw garlic on an empty stomach every morning. She noted its potential health benefits, which include boosting immunity, reducing inflammation and improving gut health. She also called consuming this ingredient "ancient wisdom that still holds strong." Read more about Soha Ali Khan's food habits here.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.