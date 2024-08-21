The internet has introduced us to a wide array of culinary innovations, from mango momos to dahi Maggi, showcasing some truly bizarre food experiments on our timelines. While many of these dishes have left us puzzled, people haven't hesitated to create new culinary concoctions. The latest trend is the Bhatura Burger. In a video, someone is seen tearing open a bhatura from the top and filling it with aloo tikki, chole, raw onion, and green chutney. They then toast it on a tawa before serving. You can watch the full video below:

Since being shared, the video has garnered 1.8 million views on the platform, and the new creation has sparked a debate within the online food community. While some expressed concern over the calorie count, others gave it a thumbs up. One user commented, "Frying an already fried bhatura filled with chole and tikki-what innovation! Nobody wants that burger." Another added, "No one stops them, or what? They'll make anything." Another comment read, "Stir-fried the already fried bhatura."

The sentiment online seemed to echo, "That is a kachori, not a burger." However, a few called it a "good mouth-watering experiment." Echoing a similar sentiment, another user added, "This is an amazing preparation - a mixture of all desi items, better than bread or bun." One person said, "That's going to be so good. It's a shame I can't get my hands on it."

What do you think about this bhatura burger? Would you try it out? Let us know in the comments section below!