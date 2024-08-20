How much momo is too much momo? To be honest, it's never enough. This delicious snack comes in a variety of forms, from flavourful tandoori momos to crispy fried chicken momos. Not to mention, momos have also been the focus of culinary creativity. And now, mango momo is the latest recipe on the block. Location: Delhi. We are not at all surprised. Are you? In the clip, shared by a food vlogger, the vendor explains that the unique dish is inspired by his fellow momo seller named Sikander, who went viral for his momo omelette.

The clip begins with the vendor deep frying a few pre-made momos. Next, he adds mango slices to a sauce and then pours a whole bottle of Maaza into the mix. He then sprinkles red chilli powder and adds a lot of cream to the pan, letting it cook. Finally, he adds the momos to the Maaza sauce and garnishes them with cream. You can watch the full video below:

Also Read: Viral Video: Vlogger Makes "Chocolate Salad Bowl", Internet Has A Lot To Say

The internet isn't impressed by this odd pairing of momos and mangoes. Several people have voiced their distaste for the dish in the comments section, with "RIP Momos" being a popular response. One user said, "Will not forgive this generation whoever even tastes it." Another added, "Mere momos ke saath aisa mat karo please [Don't do this with my momos, please]." A person wrote, "Give me poison instead." A user claimed that he had tried the momos at the vendor's stall and didn't like them, saying, "It's not good, have tried."

Also Read: Viral Video: Husband's Love for Biryani Inspires Wife To Make This Creative Birthday 'Cake'

Another comment read, "Bhai, thoda Harpic bhi daaldo [Please add some Harpic to the mix]." Several others echoed the sentiment, calling them "Jaanleva momos [Poisonous momos]." As mentioned earlier, there have been prior instances of weird experimentation with momos. A Delhi vendor named Sikandar went viral for creating a momo omelette. He said that he thought of this dish because of his daughter, who loves momos. Read all about it here.

Would you try this unique momo dish? Let us know in the comments section below!