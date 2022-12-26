Christmas is the time to spread cheer, flaunt your baking skills, deck up the Christmas tree, exchange presents, and just make the most of the festival. Christmas offers an opportunity to engage in fun activities that bring us closer. And, of course, relishing some delicious food is another reason why we wait for Christmas the whole year. From the scrumptious turkey and roasted chicken to a slice of rum cake and custard, it is a day to channel your inner chef and foodie as well. For Bhavana Pandey too, the festival was all about family and food. In her Instagram post, she gave a glimpse of how she marked Christmas this year through a series of photos.





Besides the smiling faces of Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday, the photos feature delectable bread and blueberries and the mandatory gingerbread house. The caramalised bread was topped with freshly chopped strawberries and blueberries. It screamed delicious from miles away. The next slide in her Christmas featured a gingerbread house and cookies. Now, that's what we call a perfect Christmas celebration. Don't you agree? “Merry Xmas !!! Love Peace, Health and Happiness always,” the caption read.







Ananya Panday has also shared snippets from her delicious Christmas morning on Instagram Stories. The actress enjoyed caramelised bread with choco chip toppings. Yummilcious, did we hear? Well, well, it was indeed a delectable "Christmas treat" for Ananya. Courtesy: Her sister Rysa Panday. Oh yes, Ananya's sister prepared the amazing platter. How do we know? The actress announced it on the social media platform. The text attached to the post read, "My Christmas treat. Thanks chef Rysa". She also added the signature holiday emoji to the post.

Well after going through the Christmas delight at the Pandays, if you are also planning to make your family feel special this holiday season, then we have a gingerbread recipe waiting for your attention. Click here.