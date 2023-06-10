Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turned a year older on June 9. The actress celebrated her 38th birthday with her family in London. The day was extra special, as this was Sonam's first birthday as a mom. She celebrated the day with her son Vayu. And we all know that celebrations in Kapoor Ahuja house mean cake time. Sonam's fans and industry friends flooded social media with heartwarming wishes. Of them, all our foodie eyes were stuck upon Bhumi Pednekar's special wish. The Bheed star dropped a series of three pictures, on her Instagram stories, while wishing Sonam on her special day. In one of the stories, Bhumi shares a throwback happy picture of Sonam posing with two cakes: one seems to be a layered caramel-butterscotch cake. The other was only partially visible, but had a colourful icing. Take a look below:

Believe it or not, a celebration at Sonam Kapoor's house is incomplete without cake. The actress celebrates each of her important occasions with this delightful treat. Back in February, Sonam and Anand Ahuja celebrated the six-month birthday of their bundle of joy Vayu. The couple marked the special occasion with a delightful customised cake and other sweet treats. Sonam involved her Instagram family by dropping a series of snippets on the stories. The chocolate Nougatine cake made us drool, for sure. We also spotted a dessert that featured a gorgeous blue crown on top of it. What appeared like a showstopper of that cake was cute teddy bear figurines on each side. A few shimmery balls on the same made us feel like taking a bite. Read all about it here.

Well, in case you don't know, this trajectory continued even when Vayu turned one month, two months and five months old. For each of his birthdays, the toddler got cute customised cakes. The Boss Baby cake on his first month's birthday struck a chord with us.

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja gave the world a sneak peek of her 38th birthday celebration at their London home. Anand dropped a picture on his Instagram account, wherein Sonam can be seen holding Vayu in her arms, as the two play with balloons in their decorated living room. While sharing the picture, Anand penned down a heart-melting note that read, “Mornings like this! Sonam Kapoor… Yes, the balloons are here for today, but the attitude, gratitude and complete commitment to living fully is a daily practice in our home you have made. If we live every day like it's your birthday, we will have lived completely. Happy Birthday, my Jaan- ‘Um Vayu'.”

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will next be seen in her crime thriller Blind.

