Malaika Arora never shies away from exhibiting her love for food. Her social media posts recount an epic foodie tale. After all, her gastronomic adventures are loved by her fans. Now, the Bollywood diva has unveiled the ultimate solution for “When hunger strikes…” her. Answer: Masala dosa. We are not at all surprised. Were you? The actress has already confessed that South Indian food items are “Meals that nourish the soul.” Malaika dropped a picture of her dining table on her Instagram Stories. The photo revealed that the Friday brunch menu for Malaika Arora was a crispy dosa with aloo (potato) masala at the side. Two properly served plates on the table are visible in the picture. While we couldn't spot sambhar, it appears she savoured the dish with coconut chutney, kept just next to her plate.

There is something soothing about the South Indian meal that makes us fall for it time and again. One of the best features of it is the amalgamation of curry leaves and flavourful masalas. Malaika Arora often ends up relishing South Indian food. Earlier, she revealed that her breakfast called for classic podi idli. Malaika dropped a picture of her half-eaten meal on her Instagram that showed soft idli with ghee-podi mix drizzled on the top. She savoured the dish with two different types of chutneys. Read all about it here.

Malaika Arora, in yet another post, gave the world a glimpse of her indulgence. The text on the picture read, “Meals that nourish the soul.” Wondering what she was eating? Malaika honestly left us slurping as she revealed that she is relishing a bowlful of thayir sadam, which is a type of curd rice. The sprinkled mustard seeds added a South Indian touch to it. She enjoyed this curd rice with heavenly sambhar that was prepared with lentils, spices, carrots, red chillies and of course, curry leaves. That is not all. Malaika added a crunchy twist to her meal seasoned chips and a few murukkus. The mouth-watering blob of pickle surely elevated the taste to a whole new level. Read all about it here.

What is your favourite South Indian dish?